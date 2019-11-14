COALPORT — The Coalport Moose is conducting a clothing drive for the Irvona family who lost their home in a fire Wednesday afternoon. A man, two adult women and an infant boy lost their possessions in the blaze.
A spokesperson for the drive said items needed for the man include shoes, size 11-12; shirts, 2XL; and pants, size 42-inch waist.
Items for the women are shoes, size 8 1/2 and 9; shirts, large and extra-large; pants, size 10 and leggings, large and extra large.
The infant can use diapers, size 2, wipes, formula and clothing, size 6-9 months.
Donations may be dropped off at the Coalport Moose, 772 Main St., Coalport between noon and 10 p.m. For additional information call the Moose at 672-5961.