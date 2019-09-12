COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council accepted the resignation of the borough’s manager and employee at Monday’s meeting.
Borough Manager Calvin Glass provided a verbal withdrawal from both positions at the meeting. Glass reported he is moving to nearby Beccaria Township and would also eventually be giving up his seat on council.
His resignation from the two positions is effective Monday, Sept. 23.
“I appreciate the opportunity council gave me to serve the borough. I haven’t moved yet and plan to remain on council until I have completed my move. Thank you to each and every one of you. It has been my pleasure to serve with you,” Glass said.
Council made plans to interview applicants for the vacant employee position. Members did not say what they intend to do about filling the borough manager position.