COALPORT — The annual Coalport Christmas parade and community tree lighting set for Sunday, Dec. 8 will usher in the holiday season for the Coalport area.
Parade marchers will line up at the Coalport Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 511 Main St., Coalport, at 3:30 p.m. The parade will step off at 4 p.m. and proceed to the Glendale Firehall, 946 Water St., Coalport, where Santa Claus will visit and distribute treats to children.
Glendale Area Garden Club Member Diane Andrews said there is a possibility last-minute parade entries could still be accepted. She said those interested in participating in the parade may call her at 672-3948. Those participating are not permitted to throw candy to spectators, she said.
The Glendale Area Garden Club will host its sixth annual tree lighting in the community garden immediately following the parade. Club members will be located in the parking lot between the garden and the Glendale Medical Center where they will offer free hot dogs, popcorn, hot chocolate and coffee.
“Many of the local adults watch the parade on Main Street from the garden,” Andrews said.
Two local residents, Nancy Gobert and Michelle Wong-Spaid will be stationed in the parking lot distributing mittens, gloves and hats, in memory of their family members, to children who need them.
“We also hope to offer face painting and balloon animals for children, weather permitting,” Andrews said.
Glendale High School’s marching band will perform a seasonal selection prior to the lighting of the community Christmas tree which will take place between 5-5:15 p.m. A Christmas carol sing-along, led by members of the Glendale High School senior high chorus, will take place following the lighting.