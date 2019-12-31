COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council said goodbye to a long serving councilman at a special meeting Friday.
Vice President Joe Adam, who opted not to run for a seat in the November general election, was thanked for his dedication to the borough and his willingness to serve. Adam is also a member of the Southern Clearfield County Certified Emergency Response Team.
Councilman Kevin Swauger led the praise for Adam.
“I would like to thank Joe Adam for 12 years on council. He has done more for this borough than most people I know. He has let us borrow his tools, equipment and time. I also want to thank him for his expertise and knowledge. We will definitely miss you.”