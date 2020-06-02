COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council is formulating a plan to address blighted structures in the borough.
At Monday’s meeting, Council President Barby Trent, in response to resident and former councilman Nick Nardelli’s question about progress to get rid of a number of deteriorating structures within the borough, said, “We are working on it.”
Trent said, in an interview following the meeting, she has been in contact with Clearfield County’s Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick about scheduling a meeting to discuss possible funding sources and developing a plan to tackle the problem.
At the May meeting, Nardelli expressed his concerns about the condition of seven structures along Main Street. He said those buildings are in such substandard condition they could be hazardous. Mayor Margaret Maddalena noted there are similar blighted structures in other areas of the borough.
Some of those buildings have crumbling walls, others have broken windows and missing doors and one has no roof, Nardelli told council in May. He explained to council his concern that children and teenagers could be entering those rundown buildings. He said he is concerned someone could be severely injured if a structure were to collapse while someone is inside.
He suggested council contact Clearfield County for assistance with the problem saying he was aware of other municipalities that have received grant funding for similar problems.
Trent said in the interview she is hoping to set the time and date for a meeting soon. Once the meeting is held, a report would be given at a future council meeting.