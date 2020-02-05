COALPORT — Glendale Volunteer Fire Co. urged Coalport Borough Council to submit its draft fire protection agreement to its new solicitor.
Fire company representatives Treasurer Jack Laing and Assistant Chief Hugh Yeckley told council at Monday’s meeting, “We’ve looked this over a bit and we’re not in favor of it,” Laing said.
Laing provided Secretary Barby Trent with a number of sections from the state Borough Code pertaining to questions posed by former council member the Rev. Gerald Spaid pertaining to what council is and is not permitted to do pertaining to contracts for fire protection.
“We would like you to give this to the solicitor because more than likely we are going to be turning this over to our solicitor to clear this up,” Laing said.
Yeckley said, “We need to get together and get this contract done. We keep getting these roadblocks thrown up. We’d like to get this muddy water cleared up. Let’s get all the questions out now and get our solicitors together on this.”
Trent said she would schedule an executive session later this week for council and fire company representatives to review the draft and attempt to come to a resolution.
Council can also obtain an opinion from the borough’s new solicitor after hiring Shiann McGovern of the Cummings Law Firm, Clearfield, to serve in the position at a rate of $150 per hour.
There has not been a fire protection contract between the borough and the fire department since the fall of 2018 when council pulled out stating it could no longer afford to donate funds to the fire company other than the money it pays for its share of worker’s compensation. In 2019, after a turnover of members, council has been working on options to revive an annual agreement for fire protection between the borough and the fire company.