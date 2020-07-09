COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council heard an update on a grant the Glendale Industrial Development Authority plans to apply for to demolish several blighted structures in its service area.
At a special meeting June 17, council approved participating in the plan that includes applying for grant funding to help jumpstart a project to eliminated dilapidated and unsafe structures in the borough.
GIDA plans to submit a grant application requesting $300,000 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development. According to information on DCED’s website, the program can provide up to $300,000, per request, for projects involving the acquisition, demolition, and/or rehabilitation of blighted properties or properties affected by natural disasters — including clearing and preparing of land for future use and projects resulting in visible improvements. The deadline for applications is July 31. The program has a 10 percent match.
GIDA extended an offer to assist Coalport and Irvona boroughs and Beccaria, Reade and White townships by including as many of them that are willing in a project consortium. If each accepts and the funding application is successful, GIDA hopes to share the award so that each of the municipalities receives enough funds to tear down up to two structures, according to information provided at Coalport council’s meeting June 17.
GIDA Member Mary Tatum told council said work has begun on the grant application. She got information from Clearfield County about a blighted property in Coalport that is currently in the county’s repository because it has been through the county’s judicial tax sale process and likely no longer has liens against it. She said GIDA is also looking at two structures on Main Street to determine the feasibility of demolishing them.
She told council the application needs support and requested council reach out to local legislators and request they send a letter backing GIDA’s funding request.
“Only seven awards will be made in the state. They will be announced in spring 2021,” Tatum said, adding, “GIDA is looking at trying to take care of two properties for each municipality. It’s a start.”