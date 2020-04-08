COALPORT — Coalport Borough held its meeting Monday in an outdoor office.
Council members, the borough’s secretary and three members of the public maintained their social distance in the parking lot of the Coalport Community Center.
President Barby Trent said in light of directives from the state about avoiding group gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus, she had requested advice from a representative of the state Borough’s Association who told her a business meeting could be held to allow council to address essential matters that could not wait until another date.
“PSBA said we could meet but we had to hold the meeting outside and only do business that had to be be taken care of for the running of the borough.”
Council adopted a municipal disaster emergency declaration that declares a state of emergency in the borough because of COVID-19. The borough’s emergency management Coordinator Jack Laing said he received the statement from Clearfield County’s Department of Emergency Services.
By adopting the formal measure the borough could be eligible if any financial assistance, materials or assets become available either through the state or federal agencies of emergency management.
Laing told council they should sign the declaration and have Mayor Margaret Maddalena sign the document.
“We want to have this in place in the event resources or finances become available. If council will sign and have the mayor sign as well, I will see that a copy gets to the Clearfield County Department of Emergency Services,” Laing said.
Barby Trent also announced Secretary Noelle Trent participated in an online training recently where she learned the borough is considered an essential service by the state, meaning employees may work and the borough can continue to operate during the pandemic.