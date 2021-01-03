COALPORT — At a special meeting Thursday, Coalport Borough Council adopted a resolution setting tax structure for the year.
With a unanimous vote, members approved a resolution retaining property tax at 28 mills and maintaining the current rate of Act 511 taxes to allow the borough to collect them to support the borough’s general fund in 2021.
“We are not raising taxes in 2021,” President Barby Trent said. Council members in attendance agreed and approved adopting the resolution by roll call vote. Members Robert Lee and Kevin Swauger were absent.
Council also approved action to reschedule its January monthly business meeting to Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Coalport Community Center.
Trent said the borough did not submit the required notice for the meeting to the newspaper in time to meet the advertising requirements needed for council to convene on Monday, Jan. 4 –its preferred meeting day.
“Due to Friday, Jan. 1, being a holiday, we can’t advertise to hold council’s meeting Monday. If we move the meeting to Wednesday, we will have the time needed for the notice to circulate,” Trent explained.
The vote to move the meeting to Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. was also unanimous.