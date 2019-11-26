COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council approved seeking funding to rehabilitate sections of three borough streets.
At a special meeting Friday, council authorized submitting an application requesting monies from the Clearfield County Conservation District’s Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume grant program.
Councilman Rev. Gerald Spaid reported he and employee Walt Hoey met recently with CCCD Dirt and Gravel Road Specialist Rebecca Holler. Holler inspected four streets — East Railroad, Union and the intersection of Wood and Spruce streets.
Spaid told council they can request funding for each of the streets. Holler told them she believed East Railroad Street should have top priority; however, Spaid said he thought Union Street, between Pine Street and Laurel Street, is in dire need of repair with multiple foundation issues. The deadline for applications is Dec. 2.
The state’s Dirt Gravel, and Low Volume Road Maintenance Program provides funding to eliminate stream pollution caused by runoff and sediment from unpaved and low volume public roads. The program was enacted into law in April 1997 provides annual funding for environmentally sensitive road maintenance for unpaved roads. The goal of the program is to create a more environmentally and economically sustainable low volume road network through education, outreach, and project funding, according to information on CCCD’s website.