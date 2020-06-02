COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council is seeking a junior council member. At Monday’s meeting, Mayor Margaret Maddalena announcing she is hoping to find a borough resident who is entering their junior or senior year of high school and is willing to serve in the position.
She said the program would start in the fall. Council noted on its Facebook page participating is “a great learning experience” for those who have an interest in politics and government.
Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs on its website describes the Junior Council Person Program as an opportunity for borough youth with an opportunity to become engaged in borough government and develop leadership skills. Borough officials will serve as mentors to students who will be future leaders in their communities.
The program has been in place since 2000. Since that time hundreds of students have participated in the program.
Maddalena said those participating must follow the rules of the program and keep their grades up.
“Grades count,” she explained.
The Pennsylvania Borough’s Association also recognizes junior council persons by presenting an award to them in recognition of their commitment to their community.