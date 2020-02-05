COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council revised its recently adopted resolution addressing the use of personal email accounts guidelines for borough business.
At Monday’s meeting, council approved an addition that said each council member, upon their election or appointment, would be provided an email address through the borough’s email program for their use in conducting borough business.
The new addition notes — if council members choose not to use an email account assigned to them — emails pertaining to Coalport Borough business may be sent to the borough’s email account with the member’s name and attention to noted in the subject line.
“This way, (a council member) can choose to have an address or choose not to, the choice is up to them,” council President Barby Trent said, adding the new option “is exclusively for borough use. This clears your personal email accounts and no one will be forced to use the borough’s email account. If anyone doesn’t have an email account, this will be a way to use email.”
At a special meeting Jan. 24, council approved a resolution that would send all email through the borough’s address with the borough’s secretary printing out the email and placing a hardcopy in each member’s mailbox located in the borough’s office. The secretary was then required to contact the council member and inform them they had mail.
The resolution was adopted following complaints made last year by President Barby Trent that her personal email was being shared with the community by council members. It was also noted at the special meeting on Jan. 24, personnel from the state’s Right to Know office indicated if a personal email address is used for interfacing borough business, it would be subject to the state’s Open Records law.