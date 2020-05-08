COALPORT —Coalport Borough Council has amended the due dates for 2020 borough taxes.
President Barby Trent said borough residents may have difficulty paying their taxes because they are not working in response to the stay-at-home order issued to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
At Monday’s meeting, members adopted a temporary resolution setting penalties and deadlines for the payment of borough taxes. It will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
The decree extends the discount period for 2020 real estate tax through Aug. 31 and waives penalties for property taxes paid in full by Dec. 31.