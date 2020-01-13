COALPORT — Coalport Borough Councilwoman Barby Trent will continue to lead the municipality in 2020.
She was retained to the position at Friday’s reorganizational meeting. Kevin Swauger was elected vice president.
Mayor Margaret Maddalena presided over the meeting until Trent and Swauger were elected.
Bob Lee was named president pro tempore. He will preside over meetings in the absence of the president and vice president.
The Rev. Gerald Spaid will continue as the borough’s right-to-know officer. Council discussed placing restrictions on the position, such as choosing a particular day and time for him to visit the borough’s office to obtain the requested information so as not to interfere with Secretary Noelle Trent’s duties throughout her workweek.
During further discussion, Spaid told council he had approximately 10 requests for information in 2019. He said in the last year, he contacted the secretary prior to visiting the borough’s office. Council opted to leave it at his discretion since it is unknown how many requests will be received in 2020 and when.
Stiffler McGraw of Hollidaysburg was named the borough’s engineer and Glendale Area Volunteer Fire Co. as its fire service provider. Fire company representative Jack Laing made the request because the fire company believed it would be best to do so since it does not currently have a fire protection contract negotiated.
Council tabled action on naming a solicitor or a vacancy board chairman. Barby Trent said the borough has contacted several law firms but has not had a return response from them.
There are also two vacant positions on council. The available positions have been advertised in The Progress and Barby Trent said council hopes to have responses to fill the posts at its Feb. 3 meeting, especially solicitor.
“We are two seats shy on council. We are tabling filling the solicitor position until we have a full council to make a decision on these,” she explained.