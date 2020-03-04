COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council President Barby Trent said Monday that council’s new solicitor has filed a request for a continuance in the complaint filed against the borough by attorneys representing a local convenience store.
In October, Nittany Oil Co. of State College, owner of the Coalport Minit Mart convenience store, filed a civil action complaint against the borough in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas. In September, following a public hearing, council denied the store’s request to transfer a liquor license after being asked by several business owners and church representatives council members to do so.
Transfer of the license would allow the company to sell beer and wine at the location.
Shiann McGovern of the Cummings Law Firm, Clearfield, was hired last month to serve as the borough’s solicitor. She replaces Ryan Sayers who resigned the position at the end of the year because he was elected the county’s district attorney.
Trent said because of some personal issues, she was not able to confirm the request for additional time was submitted to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas by McGovern. She said at the meeting, she believes because the borough did not hear from McGovern, the petition was filed.
“I didn’t hear differently so I presume she did,” she told council.
In December, Sayers told council a status conference on the case was held. Sayers’ communication about the conference also requested council provide more specific information to the court and Nittany’s legal counsel concerning why members denied Nittany’s request in a written resolution sent to the company’s attorneys in October.
The resolution noted council has the power to maintain protection of the borough’s residents and states reasons why council is against the transfer of the license.
Complaints include: the proposed building is located less than 300 feet from a lawful church which is a violation of the law; the proposed structure would be detrimental to the welfare, health, peace and morals of the neighborhood inhabitants; liquor is not permitted to be sold in a location where liquid fuels are sold; the drawings submitted do not specify the project is in compliance with the borough’s 100-year flood plan; and the project appears to be an encroachment in the flood protection plan for Clearfield Creek and Blain Run in the borough.
Other reasons noted in the resolution are Coalport already has a disproportionate amount of liquor licenses within a mile for the 497 residents noted in the 2010 census; complaints from residents concerning a possible increase in the volume of misbehavior in conjunction with the store’s hours; and Nittany improperly addressed a non-joinder of the borough in correspondence to the borough naming a not current secretary in its letter.
Trent said she had no further information about the complaint.