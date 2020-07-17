COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council recently received a report regarding the borough’s 2018 audit.
At a special meeting Thursday, Paul Link and Katie Vescovi of Link & Associates P.C. of Hollidaysburg reviewed their firm’s findings concerning the borough’s 2018 financial records for council members — a number of whom were not serving on council at that time.
Link reported the firm could not provide an opinion about the borough’s financial position for the year because of the lack of 2018 borough records received for review.
Vescovi said she had included several suggestions to help improve the borough’s bookkeeping methods. She said the borough must do a better job of record keeping and record retention. She suggested council consider using a method where it keeps a folder to store a year’s worth of paid bills and receipts for each vendor for both expenses and revenue.
She also noted there were few records for the company’s review in regard to hours paid for employees.
“There were no time sheets, so we couldn’t verify whether employees were paid correctly for the hours they worked,” she explained.
She also reported a former secretary/treasurer attributed most of the borough’s expenses to miscellaneous and suggested the current secretary/treasurer should be using the chart of accounts for municipalities provided by the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Vescovi also noted there are a number of classes available that can assist the borough’s secretary/treasurer in bookkeeping, specifically in helping determine which accounts category all borough’s expenses and income should be classified.
Link said the borough ended the year with a balance of $16,842.
She said the firm was able to file an end-of-year report for 2018 with DCED and the agency has accepted it.
“The borough is good with the state for 2018 and the report has been approved,” Vescovi said.
The approval means council can now move on to working on getting the borough’s 2019 financial records audited. Link reported DCED has said it wouldn’t penalize the borough for filing its 2019 report late because the agency has not been working at its full capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilman Kevin Swauger said he was relieved DCED had approved the report and said he hoped it could now get 2019’s audit done and filed so that the commonwealth agencies don’t withhold funding.
“I am concerned that if the borough doesn’t have its numbers in place it won’t get its state finances. If we can’t get what we need, the borough is going to be in bad shape until council gets the borough’s finances straightened out. Until we do, nothing else matters.”
Link said his firm was also submitting a termination of services request and would not be doing any work on the 2019 audit.
Council President Barby Trent asked for permission for herself and Secretary/Treasurer Noelle Trent to take an accounting class offered by the state Borough’s Association at a cost of $100 each.
She also thanked Link and Vescovi for their work and meeting with council.
“Basically this is where we’re at,” she told council. Council approved scheduling a date to begin compiling the borough’s 2019 financial records for the audit. Trent also said she would contact DCED about the status of the borough’s 2019 audit.
Council has been dealing with the fallout from failing to file both state and federal reports. Last year it was notified by both the Internal Revenue Service and the state Department of Revenue that borough employee’s payments, tax documents and corresponding reports were not filed for 2015-2018.
The borough was accessed fines and penalties by the IRS for 2015 and 2017. The total amount paid for failing to file documents for both years was $6,500.