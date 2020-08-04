COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council reminded residents, the borough’s office is currently closed to in-person visits.
Council took steps a number of months ago to protect the health and safety of borough employees during the current COVID-19 pandemic by closing the office to walk-in business.
The office, located in the Coalport Community Center at 961 Forest St., Coalport, is inside council’s chambers. The main entrance to the building is located on Forest Street. The entrance at the side of the building is only for employees.
The secretary is still working the current hours posted on the door, council noted last night.
Monday, council President Barby Trent said although the sign on the main entrance door to the Coalport Community Building states the office is closed, visitors are still entering the room. She said it is only a select few who are not abiding by the rules council has established.
“The sign states the office is not open and visitors need to make an appointment, yet people are still coming in,” Trent said, adding, the decision to close the office is not unusual given the current uncertain times and guidelines from state and federal sources. “Many offices are closed. You just can’t walk in. You must call and make an appointment before you can come in,” she explained.
Trent said the current preference, because of the coronavirus pandemic, is for residents and visitors to conduct business online by email or on the telephone. “If the business can be taken care of over the phone, the borough would prefer that. We won’t put people in jeopardy on a whim,” she noted.
“I would like to ask residents to be courteous and kind for the safety of our employees. Please call first,” Trent said.