COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council is finally operating with a full board again.
On Monday, council appointed Shawn Yingling to fill the open seat. Council has been without all five members since council reorganized in January and found two council seats were open.
At its February meeting, council appointed Shawn Yingling’s wife, LaDawn Yingling, to one of the vacancies and although various members reported interest in the open seat, the only letter of interest council received was from a former councilman, the Rev. Gerald Spaid.
Council President Barby Trent reported Shawn Yingling provided both an affidavit of residency and a letter of interest.
Shawn Yingling is a 17-year resident of Coalport. He is a senior patient delivery representative for an Altoona pharmacy and has served as a firefighter and emergency medical technician.
He is a member of the board for Glendale American Youth Soccer Organization and serves as a referee and administrator for the program.
“I look forward to working with council on issues our great town faces,” Shawn Yingling wrote in his letter.
Shawn Yingling will serve through 2021. He may run for the seat in the spring 2021 primary.
He was given the oath of office by borough Mayor Margaret Maddalena. Trent assisted by holding the Bible.