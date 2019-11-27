COALPORT — Coalport Borough has released the details of its proposed 2020 budget.
Although council approved a tentative spending plan at its Nov. 4 meeting, it has been waiting on actual numbers for several taxes including earned income and local services taxes that would allow it to complete the draft.
Council approved revising the budget to include the new information.
Next year’s income is projected for the combined general and state road fund at $124,400 and expenditures, $120,700.
The budget will be available for the public’s inspection in the display case at the Coalport Community Center. Council plans to adopt the spending plan at its Dec. 2 meeting.
At the Nov. 4 meeting, council did not approve a measure introduced by Councilman Rev. Gerald Spaid that would have reduced taxes by two mills from 28 to 26 mills and enacted a $25 per eligible resident fire tax for the Glendale Volunteer Fire Co. The measure did not pass after several members expressed concern, under the plan, residents would actually be paying higher taxes and the borough would loose the means for any reserve or emergency funds.
Spaid in a letter to council at its special meeting Friday proposed a surcharge on the Beccaria, Coalport, Irvona Municipal Authority sewage and water customers living in Coalport designated for the fire company.
“The proposal is a borough surcharge of $7 on the monthly bill of customers.” Spaid said he is aware of other municipal authorities that have enacted surcharges and he suggested council research how surcharges are put into effect.
He said he does not believe council’s past practice of giving the fire company donations cannot be done lawfully and the line item for a fire company donation in the 2020 budget should be deleted.
“If council gives a donation to the fire company, the Conform to Equity Statute would if a donation is given to one entity council would be required to give a donation to all other entities. Coalport Borough cannot be arbitrary or capricious in the lawful work of the borough, therefore, granting a donation to Glendale Volunteer Fire Co. would be an unwise practice that was the legal cause or reason for a lawful contract. The issue of a donation should be purported to the solicitor for an interrogative.”
Council did not take any action related to Spaid’s letter.