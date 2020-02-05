COALPORT — One of two vacant seats on Coalport Borough Council has been filled.
Council on Monday appointed LaDawn Yingling to serve until the next municipal election. President Barby Trent said she received three letters of interest for the two open positions on council. In addition to Yingling, council received applications from former council member the Rev. Gerald Spaid and resident Melvin Wisor.
Yingling told council she has a background in volunteering both for local soccer programs and for Glendale School District.
Councilman Kevin Swauger told Yingling, “I am glad to hear about sports involvement because council is a team. Without teamwork, council will never be successful,” he stated.
The vote to appoint Yingling was unanimous. Trent told her once she completes the necessary paperwork, Mayor Margaret Maddalena would give her the oath of office.
Council tabled a selection to fill the other position because Wisor was unable to be present at Monday’s meeting. Members requested scheduling a special meeting to meet with the remaining candidates for the position before making a decision.
“Do we have to fill this tonight? I would like to meet with Mr. Wisor before we fill this,” Swauger said. Councilman Robert Lee agreed.
Trent said the borough did receive an order from the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas noting council had been reduced to five members as of Jan. 1. “This is Feb. 3, which means council had 30 days to fill this and then 15 days for the vacancy board chairman to step in and help council appoint someone. We’ve had a problem filling vacancies before so it would probably be a good idea to meet with (Wisor) first.”
In a related matter, during Monday’s meeting, council appointed former council member Joe Adam to serve as the borough’s vacancy board chairman.