COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council did not approve a proposal for a municipal protection plan at Friday’s special meeting.
Councilman Rev. Gerald Spaid offered a written resolution naming principal parties involved in negotiations for an annual fire protection plan for the borough with Glendale Area Volunteer Fire Co. as council and the fire company. Mayor Margaret Maddalena would serve as the presiding officer over any talks and appeals filed by either party.
If accepted by council, the resolution would have set procedures including requiring meetings to begin talks for a contract in January. Stipulations for the agreement would be made in writing. Council would have utilized the borough’s solicitor to draft a pact and the fire company would have reviewed the document. Both parties would have met in February for a pre-contract review of any stipulations, revisions, additions or corrections.
Maddalena would have presided over any hearings to resolve disputes although both council and the fire company would have the right to legal counsel. Any appeals would have been filed with the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
The resolution also set language and a schedule for both parties that required both council and the fire company present, in writing, talking points for consideration and requests for meetings to develop and debate stipulations for the agreement.
A public meeting would have been scheduled to present a draft of the contract to borough residents prior to council taking action on the fire protection plan. Council would have adopted the plan at its monthly business meeting in March.
When presenting the resolution, Spaid reported, “I served this to the mayor. I had hoped she would have been here tonight. This resolution makes her the presiding officer.”
President Barby Trent told Spaid, “I do not want to make a move until this has been discussed with the fire company.” She said preliminary negotiations have been taking place between a committee of council and the fire company. “I believe we are making good progress,” Trent said.
“I want this in place so someone is guaranteed to help you,” Spaid answered.
Spaid’s motion for council to adopt the resolution died for lack of a second.