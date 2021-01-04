COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council clarified what it believed earlier this month were issues with its 2020 street lighting bill.
At its rescheduled meeting Dec. 14, council members were concerned about the total of the bill for 2020, which council figured to be approximately $20,000.
Council President Barby Trent and Councilwoman LaDawn Yingling told The Progress that council members had reviewed a year’s worth of bank records for the automatic withdrawals the borough’s bank used to make monthly payments to Penelec-First Energy Corp.
Yingling said the statements provided to the borough did not show the automatic draft payment paid on each of the previous’ month’s bill.
“The electricity bill was not as high as council believed. The bill showed the borough was charged for both the past due and the current amount. It kept showing that one amount was owed that really wasn’t,” Yingling said.
Trent said as a result, the year’s worth of bills were only half the amount council believed it was — reducing the year’s worth of bills to approximately $10,000.