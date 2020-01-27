COALPORT — In June, Coalport Borough Council President Barby Trent asked fellow council members to no longer communicate with her using her personal email address because she didn’t want the address being released to the community.
At a special meeting Friday, council approved measures that would eliminate any use of individual emails and return to tangible messages in regard to communicating.
With a unanimous vote, council enacted a resolution containing guidelines for interfacing by email.
Trent told council she had spoken with the state’s Right to Know office and it was suggested council members not be contacted or communicate with each other using a personal address.
“I am recommending personal email accounts no longer be permitted for borough business,” Trent said, adding, the practice would subject the account to the “guidelines and scrutiny” of the state’s Right to Know law. “If something were to happen, that personal account could be open to use in a court of law,” she said.
Council adopted a resolution that would discontinue any use of member’s personal accounts and put practices in place to communicate with members going forward.
The resolution requires future communications for council in general or specific members be sent to the borough’s account, coalportboro@gmail.com. The name of the person for whom the email is intended should be included in the subject line, the proposal states.
The borough’s secretary will print out the email and notify the council member by telephone about the email. A hard copy of the email will be placed in the council member’s mailbox in the borough’s office.
Trent said the practice would be similar to the one used by past councils in regards to mail.
“Prior to emails, council members each had mailboxes at the borough building. The secretary notified them when they had mail. This way nothing will go through personal email accounts. They will go through the secretary,” she explained.
When questioned by former Councilman Rev. Gerald Spaid, whether Mayor Margaret Maddalena, who was absent from Friday’s meeting, had approved the resolution, Trent said Maddalena did not see the resolution but she had reviewed with Maddalena what the Right to Know office representative told her and what she planned to asked council to consider.
“She and I did discuss this. She was in agreement with it,” Trent said.