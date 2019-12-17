COALPORT — After approving additional hours in July for the borough’s secretary/treasurer to assist a certified public accountant, who was granted a power of attorney to work out the borough’s employee tax issues, Coalport Borough has received a portion of the federal bill associated with those problems.
Earlier this year, council noted the borough was notified by the IRS and the state Department of Revenue that borough employees’ payments, corresponding reports and tax documents for 2015-2018 were not filed.
At Sunday’s meeting, Secretary/Treasurer Noelle Trent reported the IRS has issued the borough a bill for failing to file payments, corresponding reports and tax documents for 2015 and 2017.
The bills, which include interest and penalties, have been accessed. For 2015 the amount is $1,500. Council approved paying that sum at its business meeting on Dec. 2. At Sunday’s special meeting, Noelle Trent reviewed the bill for 2017 which totals nearly $5,000. The amount for the first quarter is $1,257.23; the second quarter, $1,256.83; the third quarter, $1,274.86; and the fourth quarter, $1,058.53.
Council unanimously voted to pay the full bill for 2017. Trent told council she has not received correspondence from the IRS about 2016 and the accountant is still working on 2018.