COALPORT — Members of Coalport Borough Council responded to a notice of objection filed by a former council member concerning negotiations for a draft of a contract with the Glendale Volunteer Fire Department.
The Rev. Gerald Spaid presented a written statement to council and requested it be attached to a copy of the minutes from Monday’s meeting.
In the three-page document, Spaid alleged council denied residents’ right, under the state’s Open Meetings Law, to join a discussion of public matters for the creation of a draft fire protection contract between the borough and the fire company.
For several months, President Barby Trent, who is a firefighter in nearby Reade Township, has been working with fire company representatives to come up with terms for the annual pact for fire protection in the borough.
Spaid said in his objections, Trent should have recused herself from serving as council’s representative in the process, because she is a firefighter and because the company she volunteers with often renders aid or cooperates on activities with Glendale Vol. Fire Co.
Spaid said he believes that as a “registered firefighter,” Trent participating in negotiations with the fire company is a conflict of interest.
“As a firefighter, (Trent) should step down from council because she is in violation of the borough’s code under incapable roles,” he wrote.
He also noted in the document that the fire company’s members are salaried employee of the borough because the borough pays for its worker’s compensation — a point he has made at numerous meetings.
Spaid’s also wrote he disapproves of council spending more than one mill of tax money for fire protection — something he requested clarification from the solicitor about and has yet to receive a response about, he wrote.
At Monday’s meeting, fire company Treasurer Jack Laing presented a draft of the contract and urged council to approve it even if members believed it should be approved conditionally pending final approval from the borough’s solicitor. Laing said there is currently no pact for fire protection between the borough and the fire company. He said action should have been taken by council at its first meeting in January, at the latest, to approve the contract.
He said council could wait to pay the annual $3,500 fee, stating it could be given to the fire company in payments but the contract should be approved.
“The biggest thing is to get the contract in place,” Laing said.
Trent confirmed she is a firefighter although she is not a member of Glendale’s company. She said she has given Spaid and any other members of the public an opportunity to speak at meetings.
“Any guest of council has been given the right to speak at the meeting whether they are on the agenda or not. I have never turned Rev. Spaid down. I allowed him to talk.”
Trent said a representative of the state Borough’s Association confirmed council does not have to provide the public with copies of documents, including contracts, before they have been approved in a vote by members.
Member Kevin Swauger said he believes Spaid needs to obtain clarification from the state Borough’s Association before he files appeals under the state’s Right to Know Law, creating additional costs for the borough and taxpayers.
“If you care about the town you won’t be making the borough spend taxpayers’ dollars it doesn’t have when you could make a call,” Swauger said.
Spaid told council he wanted the borough’s solicitor to review the contract before council votes on it.
Swauger said he believed that is an unnecessary expense.
“If it is going to cost the borough to have her look at that, I don’t think she should. I don’t think the fire company would cheat us and the borough isn’t going to cheat them.”
Council voted to approve the contract pending approval by the borough’s solicitor and said the agreement would be signed at a future meeting.
“If anyone wants to look at the contract prior to council’s signing it, they can come to the next meeting.”
Swauger said he believed residents would be glad a contract exists.
“I think most of the taxpayers would just be happy the borough has a contract with the fire company.”