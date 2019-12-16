COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council met Sunday afternoon to discuss adding a line item to next year’s budget allowing a $3,500 contribution to the Glendale Area Fire Department be included in the proposed 2020 general fund spending plan.
A motion was made by Councilman Jack Rupp at the Dec. 2 business meeting and seconded by Councilman Joe Adams to add the $3,500 line item. Both men are members of the fire company and council did not take a vote on the mens’ motion but opted to get clarification from borough Solicitor Ryan Sayers as to whether it was proper for a motion to give funds to the fire department to be made and seconded by fire company members.
President Barby Trent said she had received a reply from Solicitor Sayers but wanted to add the line item “out of concern for the fire company.” Trent also said she believed given the small population of the borough there would continue to be matters where council members are personally involved.
“This is a small community. We are always going to have this situation,” Trent explained.
Trent also expressed her concern the borough is currently without a contract with the fire department, although negotiations have been held between the council and the fire company and the company is aware of the borough’s financial situation.
Councilman The Rev. Gerald Spaid told Trent if the line item is added, the revised budget would have to be open for public inspection for an additional 10 days and said he would have preferred council wait until the solicitor issues an opinion. Trent said council did not have the time to wait any longer for a reply from the solicitor because the budget must be adopted by Dec. 31.
Fire company Representative Jack Laing told council the borough signed a contract with the fire company in 2004 that stated it would pay the fire company $7,500 per year and the pact would remain in place until either party notified the other it wanted to end it. “In 2018, council wanted to break the contract,” He clarified for council, the fire company did receive a payment of $7,500 in 2019 but it was for 2018.
Councilman Kevin Swauger said he was not opposed to a new contract with the fire company but wanted to avoid an agreement where the borough was required to give a specified amount.
Laing told council the borough is responsible to pay a portion of the company’s worker’s compensation insurance coverage along with Beccaria and White townships and council is required by law to provide fire protection for the borough’s residents. “We understand if the borough can’t afford to give $7,500.” He added, “During discussions we talked about getting a number back into the budget, $3,500 was chosen because it left the borough several hundred dollars in the black.”
Trent said, “(Those negotiating) wanted to come up with something that would be feasible for everyone involved. We wanted to get things moving along with a line item in the budget.” Trent noted the budget is not concrete but a tool to be used to guide the borough’s annual expenditures.
The Rev. Spaid said he objected to the line item being referred to as a donation. “The borough may not make donations. There must be conformity to equity both in the courts and in the Borough Code. We have to do things equitably.”
Councilman Bob Lee suggested the term “proposed contract” be used rather than donation for the line item. Lee’s motion was seconded by The Rev. Spaid and was unanimously approved.
The proposed budget will be available for inspection on the bulletin board outside the entrance to the borough’s offices at the Coalport Community Center.
Council will hold a special meeting Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. to adopt the budget and conduct any other business needed to close out 2019.