COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council adopted a revised resolution addressing filling the vacancy in the borough’s tax collector position.
At February’s meeting, council adopted a resolution giving the borough’s secretary Noelle Morrissey authorization to collect taxes for 2021 after receiving no response to its search to fill the vacancy.
Council President Barby Trent said the resolution accepted in February did not take into account that an eligible borough resident could run for the position in the municipal primary May 18 and be placed on the ballot for the municipal election in November.
“As long as the borough doesn’t have anyone interested in running for the position, it can be filled by the borough’s secretary. However if anyone wants to run for the elected office of tax collector and wins, they will fill the position,” she explained.
Council adopted the resolution allowing Morrissey to serve as the borough’s tax collector after elected Tax Collector Mary Glass notified council several months ago she intended to resign the position effective Jan. 15.
After accepting Glass’ resignation, council advertised the position using numerous methods but no residents expressed an interest in being appointed to the seat.