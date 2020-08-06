COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council has adopted guidelines for the recording of council meetings.
At Monday’s meeting, a vote to approved a resolution establishing requirements for the use of cellphones and video and audio equipment during council’s meetings was adopted unanimously with all council members present. The resolution is effective immediately.
Council President Barby Trent said a copy of the guidelines will be posted in the room where council is meeting so anyone attending is aware.
“Unfortunately council has been advised that we should do this,” Trent said. “We need to set a standard so that meetings aren’t interrupted.”
A resident records each council meeting and broadcasts his recordings on YouTube, it has been noted at several meetings. He often uses several devices on tripods placed at various locations around the community room.
The requirements include the use of audio and video equipment will be the responsibility of the operator in the event damage may occur and any devices should remain in the possession of the owner at all times and should be within an arm’s length. Devices must remain stationary and those with them are not permitted to ambulate through the room, causing a disruption or disturbance, the guidelines state.
Video and audio equipment is permitted to one device per person attending the meeting. To maintain public safety, electrical cords must be secured and out of the area where those attending or participating in the meeting may be walking. No devices may be in the area designated for council to conduct business. All video and audio equipment must be in the area appointed for the meeting’s audience.
Equipment must operate silently. The president, mayor or individual presiding over the meeting has the authority to require any disruptive device or operator to turn it off or have the device removed from council’s meeting room.
The restrictions state all recordings must be performed in a manner that is not obtrusive or disruptive to the proceedings or in violation of any federal or state laws or regulations governing the safety of any person or property.