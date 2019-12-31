COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council adopted the borough’s 2020 budget with no tax increase at Friday’s special meeting.
The vote was split with Councilman The Rev. Gerald Spaid voting no.
The spending plan projects income of $124,400 and expenses of $124,100.
The bulk of the borough’s revenue comes from real estate taxes, $45,000.
State and county revenue totals $30,200. The breakdown is state liquid fuels funds, $25,000; liquor license fees, $300; foreign fire relief funds, $1,800; utility tax, $100; and Clearfield County Aid, $3,000.
Act 511 taxes expected are calculated at $33,500. The breakdown is earned income tax of 1-percent, $30,000; $5 per capita tax, $1,200; $10 occupational privilege tax, $500; realty transfer tax, $1,000; and local service tax, $800.
Reimbursement from Beccaria and White townships for Glendale Area Volunteer Fire Co.’s worker’s compensation is $7,200. The figure is determined based on population. Beccaria Township’s share is $4,500 and White Township’s, $2,700.
Income from licenses, fines and permits is $8,500. The itemization is cable franchise fee, $4,700; Coalport Community Center building rent, $1,000; Beechwood Park rent, $500; fines, $300; permits, $200; and restitution, $1,800.
Operating costs include employees, $52,000. The breakdown is wages, $45,000; social security, $2,000; medicare, $1,500; worker’s compensation, $2,500; and unemployment, $1,000.
The comprehensive figure for building maintenance and fees is $14,000. The figure includes, property and casualty insurance, $6,000; heating, $2,500; electricity, $1,000; water and wastewater fees, $500; telephone and internet, $2,200; building repairs, $1,000; and trash disposal fee, $800.
Expenses associated with the fire company are $17,800. They include: Foreign Fire Relief funds, $1,800; worker’s compensation, $12,500; and proposed 2020 contract, $3,500.
Professional fees total $11,000. The breakdown is auditor’s fee, $6,000; legal and solicitor’s fee, $4,000; dues and associations, $500; and advertising costs, $500.
Expenditure costs associated with equipment are $10,800. The total includes, truck payment, $4,800; equipment maintenance, $3,000; gasoline for equipment, $2,000; and equipment purchases, $1,000.
Other costs total $18,500. The breakdown includes street lighting, $8,000; highway maintenance, $6,000; hydrant fees, $2,100; building supplies, $1,000; office supplies, $500; sanitary fees, $700 and miscellaneous, $200.