COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council accepted a resignation from one of the borough’s representatives on the Beccaria, Coalport, Irvona Municipal Authority.
At Monday’s meeting, council read a letter from Jack Rupp, dated Monday, July 6, announcing his immediate withdrawal from the seat representing Coalport Borough.
Council accepted his resignation and voted to advertise the vacancy. President Barby Trent said residents, business owners or those who possess property in the borough are eligible to serve for the remainder of Rupp’s term that expires Dec. 31, 2021.
Those who are interested in the seat should send a letter to council noting their willingness to serve in the position.
Council plans to make a appointment at its Aug. 3 meeting.
Council also approved notifying the BCIMA of Rupp’s resignation.