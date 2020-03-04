COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council has a new office. The change in location necessitates a new entrance.
President Barby Trent announced the news at Monday’s Coalport Borough Council meeting.
The office is still located in the Coalport Community Center at 961 Forest St., Coalport. It is located inside council’s chambers.
Trent said beginning immediately, residents are requested to enter the building from the main entrance on Forest Street. She said the ramp at that door’s entrance that is used to wheel equipment in and out of the building is not safe for residents, especially after dark.
“For safety reasons we are asking residents not to use the side entrance of the building. The entrance will now be locked and only borough employees and council members will have keys. A sign will be placed on the door asking residents not to use that entrance,” she said.
“It will be easier for the public to access the borough office and the help window for any business they might need to see the borough secretary for by using the main entrance,” Trent explained.
The change will take effect Tuesday, Trent said.