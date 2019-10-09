COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council filled a vacant councilman’s seat at Monday’s meeting.
Borough Resident Robert P. Lee Jr. was appointed to the seat left open by the resignation of Paul Zupich in July. Lee provided an affidavit of residency that was given to borough Secretary Noelle Trent.
The vote to appoint Lee was split with council’s Vice President Joe Adam voting no. Voting yes were President Barby Trent, the Rev. Gerald Spaid and Kevin Swauger. Councilmen Calvin Glass and Jack Rupp were absent.
Lee was given the oath of office prior to taking his seat at council’s table by Mayor Margaret Maddalena.