COALPORT — Highlights from Friday’s Coalport Borough Council meeting include:
1. Council heard a report from the Glendale Area Volunteer Fire Co for 2019 company activities. Representative Jack Laing reported the company responded to 461 calls for emergency services. Of that total 157 calls were for fires or rescues with 17 of those in Coalport.
2. Council heard Mayor Margaret Maddalena report no parking signs have been installed requesting residents not park on Main Street between 2-6 a.m. She said contrary to rumors, the signs have not been placed to make money for the borough but to allow the borough’s plow trucks and those from the state Department of Transportation to remove snow in the event of inclement weather. “It is a courtesy to PennDOT and to the borough,” she told council during her report. “Cars that park there will have their plate numbers and owners names taken so that they can be pursued,” Maddalena added.
3. Employee Walt Hoey apologized to residents for any inconvenience last week when the spreader broke on the borough’s truck. “The plow worked but we couldn’t spread anti-skid or salt.” He said the borough is currently working to have the spreader repaired. Council approved advertising for individuals or companies who are interested in serving as an as-needed emergency backup for winter road maintenance in the event of an emergency.
4. Council authorized the purchase of seven copies, at a cost of $12 each, of the state Borough Code book. The total cost is $84. One will be given to each of the five council members and there will be one in the meeting room to assist with any questions that arise during a meeting. The other will serve as a spare.