COALPORT — Highlights from Monday’s Coalport Borough Council meeting include:
Council read a letter from Kathryn McCusker stating she will complete the borough’s payroll through Dec. 31, 2020 and any related end-of-year reports and then she will be finished.
In her letter to council, McCusker said, “I will reiterate if the borough is going to continue to operate for the benefit of the community, council needs to get a handle on its finances and take advantage of local expertise.”
Council President Barby Trent told council she was aware of McCusker’s plans.
“I certainly appreciate the help she has given us. I did not expect her to do what she has been doing this long. She has been a great help to council and the borough’s residents. She has gone above and beyond and what she has done has been amazing.”
Council read correspondence from borough tax collector Mary A. Glass noting she intends to resign the position, effective Jan. 15, 2021. Council approved advertising the position and said those interested must have resided in the borough for at least one year, be a registered voter, be able to be bonded and send a letter of interest to council for consideration.
Council authorized advertising for a part-time, as-needed borough worker.
Council reported it received $1,923.86 in Foreign Fire Relief funds that will be distributed to Glendale Area Volunteer Fire Co.
Council heard its parks and buildings committee Chairwoman LaDawn Yingling thank all the youth and leaders that were involved in the recent project painting and repairing the playground equipment at Beechwood Park.
“The park looks great,” she said.