COALPORT — Coalport Borough’s financial problems with the state are now restricting the borough from applying for grants.
At Monday’s meeting, Rita Hahn, Mary Sue Hoey and John Shawley spoke to council about their research into available recreation grants through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The funds can be used to help upgrade the facilities at Beechwood Park.
Hoey reported when they spoke with the DCNR representative, she told them the borough, as the property owner of the park, would have to sign documentation stating the grant funds could be used at the park. Hoey reported the representative said the borough currently cannot apply for funds because it is not up-to-date with two of its financial reports and other obligations.
“The borough cannot apply for grants currently because it is blacklisted,” Hoey said.
Hahn said there are a number of DCNR financial assistance programs the borough could apply for when it is able to do so, starting with upgrades to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
“The ADA things have to be done first,” she said. Those include creating an accessible paved parking space and paving sidewalks and paths throughout the park. “The park needs to be ADA compliant. Because the need is urgent that gives (the application) a few extra points with the state,” Hahn explained.
Hoey and Hahn said if the borough can resolve its issues with the state, there is a possibility the three could submit an application for funding from the 2021 DCNR round in January.
The three requested the borough contact the state Department of Community and Economic Development and request assistance.
“I hope the borough will reach out to DCED because many times it has good ideas that can help you and perhaps the borough would be able to work something out.”
President Barby Trent said council is aware the 2019 state audit has yet to be submitted, but said she was not aware of any other issues but said they will contact DCED to inquire.