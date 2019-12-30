COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council adopted the borough’s 2020 $124,400 budget with no tax increase at a special meeting Friday evening.
The action was not without controversy as a councilman protested and attempted to withdraw a second he made to a motion 12 days ago for council to approve the borough’s proposed spending plan and advertise it to borough residents.
Councilman The Rev. Gerald Spaid, prior to the start of the meeting, presented each of the council members in attendance with written formal statements and objections to his second to a motion and vote of approval on the proposed budget at a special meeting of council on Dec. 15.
The Rev. Spaid reported he sent copies to the Glendale Area Fire Co. and Mayor Margaret Maddalena. Fire company representative Jack Laing, who was present at the meeting, along with two additional fire company representatives, confirmed the fire company did receive a copy but said he was unsure whether the document was current since The Rev. Spaid asked each member present, at the start of the meeting, if they had his most recent copy of the statements and objections.
The Rev. Spaid told council he believed, after reviewing the state’s Borough Code and other documents, following the meeting, the motion to approve the proposed spending plan containing a line item for $3,500 for a proposed contract next year with Glendale Area Volunteer Fire Co., made by Councilman Bob Lee and seconded by him, was done in violation of the law.
The Rev. Spaid said he believed the sum proposed for a fire protection contract was in excess of the “lawful limit.”
“Wherefore your councilor herein withdraws lawfully his second to the motion. Your councilor made an objection in that meeting that there is no foundation for any motion for a new line item for the (Glendale Area Volunteer Fire Co.) The notion and no support of the law, the borough has no contractual agreement with the (fire company). However the (fire company) does receive compensation for fire protection services, $5,300 according to the 2020 budget, from the taxpayers in the form of worker’s compensation funding. Therefore the (fire company) does receive compensation for fire protection services as employees of the borough,” The Rev. Spaid.
The Rev. Spaid also objected to a motion that was made by Councilman Jack Rupp and seconded by Councilman Joe Adam at the Dec. 2 meeting to include a new line item for the fire company in the 2020 budget. Council tabled action on the motion opting to seek clarification from Solicitor Ryan Sayers.
“The legal matter was served lawfully in an interrogatory to the honorable solicitor. The solicitor denied an answer,” he wrote.
Council reported Friday that Secretary Noelle Trent made repeated attempts to get a response from Sayers, staying several hours past her workday deadline on Dec. 26 waiting for a return call.
The Rev. Spaid cited several examples from the state’s policemen and firemen collective bargaining act of June 1968 and the Borough Code to support his statements. Those include the firemen are employees of the borough because the company receives remuneration in the form of worker’s compensation coverage.
“Worker’s compensation funding is financial borough disbursement for the (fire company) as employees in the nature of fire protection for the borough of Coalport.” He wrote later in the document, “If the (fire company) was truly a volunteer organization, in every way, (it) would be self-insured with no ties to the borough of Coalport.” He wrote “However the (fire company) members are paid employees of the Borough of Coalport because they receive financial compensation from the borough’s treasury.”
He also said he believes the amount proposed for the fire protection contract more than exceeded the amount the law calls for noting for purchasing or repairing fire trucks, apparatus and hose, training of fire personnel, payments for training and maintenance of a firehouse, training center, not exceeding three mills, the following applies,
“The borough may appropriate up to one-half, but not to exceed, one mill, of revenue, generated from a tax under this paragraph for the purpose of paying salaries, benefits or other compensation of fire suppression employees of the borough or fire company serving the borough,” The Rev. Spaid said.
He closed by citing Black’s Law, a widely used law dictionary. “If it is in there you can do it. Your councilor believes that if it is in there council shall do it. The quotation is in reference to the (state) Borough Code Title 8.” He closed by requested council approve attaching his statements and objections to the meeting’s minutes.
President Barby Trent said she disagreed with any reference in The Rev. Spaid’s statements and objections that referred to the Glendale Area Fire Co.’s volunteers as paid borough employees.
“They do not receive a W-2 and they have government recognition as a volunteer fire department. They cannot be considered paid,” Barby Trent said.
Laing confirmed her statement later in the conversation, stating the fire company is a certified 501c3 with the Internal Revenue Service. According to information on the IRS website, the U.S. Internal Revenue Code allows for federal tax exemption of nonprofit organizations, specifically those that are considered public charities, private foundations or private operating foundations. The status is regulated and administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury through the Internal Revenue Service.
Laing said, “What The Rev. Spaid is saying is not correct according to the law ... The fire company does not have normal working hours and is not paid a stated salary. We are volunteer.”
Barby Trent asked Secretary Noelle Trent to read the section of Robert’s Rules of Order pertaining to withdrawing motions or seconds that says if those making or seconding a motion wish to withdraw their action they must do so before a vote of the membership takes place.
The Rev. Spaid said council did not formally adopt the use of the parliamentary procedures.
When asked by Barby Trent if he wanted to withdraw his motion, Lee said he would not.
At the close of the discussion, Barby Trent called for a vote on the budget. The vote was split with Barby Trent, Keven Swauger, Bob Lee and Joe Adam voting to approve. The Rev. Spaid voted no. Jack Rupp was absent and a vacancy currently exists on council after Calvin Glass moved from the borough.