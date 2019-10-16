COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council has authorized sending a copy of a written resolution to Nittany Oil Co., State College, owner of the Minit Mart convenience store on Main Street, in response to its complaint filed Oct. 4 in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
In the appeal, issued by the company’s legal counsel, Attorney Mark Kozar of Flaherty & O’Hara Professional Corporation Pittsburgh, it was specifically noted that council failed to provide the company with a formal expression of its will in regard to the transfer of a restaurant liquor license.
Council on Sept. 9 voted down the company’s request to expland the existing store to offer sales of beer and wine.
The company’s complaint states council neglected to issue a written resolution denying Nittany’s request as required by the state’s liquor code, and failed to set forth findings of fact for its denial. Basically, council did not provide specific reasons for denying its request to sell alcohol.
“Consequently, Nittany is unable to identify specific reasons the borough denied Nittany’s request for the inter-municipal transfer of the license and accordingly Nittany is unable to set forth the specific grounds upon which the borough erred,” the complaint stated.
In the resolution, unanimously approved at Monday’s meeting, it notes council has the power to maintain protection of the borough’s residents and states reasons why council is against the transfer of the license.
Complaints include: the proposed building is located less than 300 feet from a lawful church which is a violation of the law; the proposed structure would be detrimental to the welfare, health, peace and morals of the neighborhood inhabitants; liquor is not permitted to be sold in a location where liquid fuels are sold; the drawings submitted do not specify the project is in compliance with the borough’s 100-year flood plan; and the project appears to be an encroachment in the flood protection plan for Clearfield Creek and Blain Run in the borough.
Other reasons noted in the resolution are Nittany’s representatives claimed during a public hearing for the transfer conducted Sept. 9, the local government would not be a joinder in any action brought before the court; Coalport already has a disproportionate amount of liquor licenses within a mile for the 497 residents noted in the 2010 census; complaints from residents concerning a possible increase in the volume of misbehavior permitted by the store; and Nittany improperly addressed a non-joinder of the borough in correspondence to the borough naming a former secretary in its letter.
Also noted at the meeting is the proposed location for the addition is close to a right-of-way for a wastewater collection line. Council’s Vice President Joe Adam said, “Nothing permanent can be put on a right-of way for either sewage or water.”
Council also approved meeting with new Solicitor Ryan Sayers of Clearfield as soon as possible to discuss the complaint filed against the borough and the written resolution provided by council to Nittany Oil Co.
“That should be council’s first step — to sit down with the solicitor and go over this,” Councilman Jack Rupp said.
During a portion of the meeting, there was a discussion with the owners of two businesses that already sell liquor in the borough — Cossick’s Central Hotel and Sunshine Mine Bar — and one of the churches that is in close proximity to the existing store — the Assembly of God Church.
President Barby Trent said council wanted feedback from those attending the public hearing on what they believed the borough should do in regard to Nittany’s legal complaint.
“We wanted you here to hear your wishes. We are all in this for the good of the borough. Council is interested in your input,” she explained, adding, “We do understand how you feel. We don’t want to see small town businesses go under because of big business.”
Harry Semelsberger, representing Cossick’s Center Hotel, said he didn’t believe the borough should have any legal costs if the state’s Liquor Control Board would investigate. He noted the proposed location of the store’s addition in the borough’s 100-year flood plain should be enough to prompt an examination.
Recently appointed Councilman Robert Lee said, “I think everyone is in agreement of what we would like to happen, but at the end of the day, money talks. We have a ceiling and I think everyone at this table knows our ceiling is much lower than Nittany Oil Co.’s. I think we need to set an expectation of how far council is willing to go.”
Council said although the borough has an annual budget of $100,000, it would wait to meet with the solicitor before making that type of determination.