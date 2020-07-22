Although there was not a quorum of members present to conduct a meeting, Clearfield Municipal Authority heard an additional report about the availability of water needed to put out a fire Sunday evening in Glen Richey.
Fire destroyed a period barn, housing equipment, used at a nearby business, and antique vehicles, located along Pine Grove Road in Lawrence Township. The approximately 180-year-old structure was currently being leased by Pine Grove Nursery that used the barn to store tractors, equipment and machinery used at its business.
Although the official cause of the fire is still being determined, lightning from a storm that passed through the area Sunday may have been the source.
It was noted in previously published reports, a number of fire companies tanker trucks formed a brigade to shuttle water to the fire scene. Manager John Williams said that for a fire of that size and scope in the rural part of Lawrence Township, a water shuttle was not unusual. “It’s normal to have crews run water in a shuttle system,” he added.
Williams reported although there is a hydrant located within the vicinity of the fire it is a smaller flushing hydrant used to clean water lines as opposed to a hydrant located in more populated areas that is designed to provide larger volumes of water needed to put out blazes. He said pumper trucks were connected to the hydrant but more water was needed.
CMA employees, when they learned of the effort, responded immediately and turned on the pumps to supply additional water to the system to aid in putting out the blaze, he said.