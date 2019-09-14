CURWENSVILLE — Although he announced it at the August meeting, Curwensville Municipal Authority recently officially accepted its solicitor’s resignation.
At Tuesday’s meeting, authority members unanimously accepted Fred Neiswender’s withdrawal from the position, effective immediately.
Neiswender, who has been the authority’s solicitor long-term and has advised them and completed legal requirements for numerous projects undertaken by the authority, told members, last month, he has had an increase in his work responsibilities and is no longer able to fulfill the duty.
The board is currently searching for a new solicitor and at Tuesday’s meeting appointed Chairman Rick Carfley and Member Rebecca Anderson to interview candidates and make a recommendation to hire one of them at the October meeting.
Carfley noted Neiswender has agreed to remain in an advisory role until a new solicitor has been brought up to speed.