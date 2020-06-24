At the end of the summer, families want to hear their child had “the best summer ever.”
To help make that happen, the Clearfield YMCA is offering summer day camp to keep kids and teens adventurous, active, engaged and healthy all summer long.
YMCA camp programs offer children and youth fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime.
Summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, get out and explore. But for some kids, summer means no access to recreational and educational activities to help them learn, grow and thrive during their out-of-school time. As a result, some kids can experience learning loss and gain weight twice as fast than during the school year.
Attending Clearfield YMCA’s summer camp is a wonderful opportunity for kids to keep their minds and bodies active. “It’s very important that kids stay engaged socially, physically and creatively throughout the summer. Our summer camp is a wonderful way to ensure that,” says Clearfield YMCA Program Director Brian McDonald.
“At this camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong. They’re building relationships, developing character and having fun. We really encourage parents to give their kids the gift of camp to keep them active and engaged during their time off from school,” he stated.
McDonald says the 2020 camp will be different from previous years to help better comply with state and federal COVID-19 guidelines but kids can still expect the fun and excitement they have come to love with camp.
The Clearfield YMCA summer camp will begin Monday, July 6 and run from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Camp is for kids age six to 12 years. It will feature sports, games, and activities that foster athletic, artistic, and social development.
A leading nonprofit committed to nurturing the potential of youth, the Y has been a leader in providing summer camp for over 131 years.
The Clearfield YMCA continues to give youth an enriching, safe experience with caring staff and volunteers who model positive values that help build their kids’ character. For more information or to register your child, visit www.clearfieldymca.net/summer-camp or contact the Clearfield YMCA at 765-5521 or email brianmcdonaldymca@gmail.com.