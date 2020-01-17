Clearfield YMCA is accepting registrations for a number of upcoming classes.
Crafty Creations classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2-3:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Feb. 4. Kids Cook classes are open to children in grades kindergarten through five. The class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Tuesday, March 3.
Little Biddy Arts and Crafts classes are available for preschool-aged children. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays starting Monday, March 2.
Drop-in babysitting will be available for YMCA members only each week, Monday through Thursday evenings, starting Feb. 3.
Mommy and Me Tumbling classes for kids are ongoing and are held Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m. Karate classes for women and children, age 6-12, are held Mondays from 7-8:30 p.m. This is also an ongoing class.
Those interested in additional information about any of the classes or who want to register for any of the classes should call Clearfield YMCA at 765-5521.