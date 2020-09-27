Building on an initiative suggested by the state Veterans of Foreign Wars commander, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785 and auxiliary volunteered their time on Saturday to pack boxes of non-perishable food to be donated Monday to the Clearfield Ministerium’s food pantry.
The idea for the project came from member Scott Davis, who said a Rotary Club in Florida that he is a member of periodically donates boxes of food to a local food bank to help those who depend food donations to supplement their monthly food shortfalls.
Commander Greg Ireland reported the state commander has encouraged local VFWs to become further involved with their communities and assisting their neighbors and the membership thought Davis’ suggestion fit the mission perfectly. Ireland said the VFW’s auxiliary annually gives a $500 donation to the Clearfield Food Pantry and the VFW believed the food box project would help round out the gift.
Davis said the 50 boxes prepared Saturday are referred to as “family food boxes.” The theme reflects the box’s contents and the fact all items inside could be enjoyed by family members of any age.
The boxes contained 20 items including canned meats, vegetables and fruit, pasta, spaghetti sauce, boxed dinner mixes, soup and some candy for the children were all purchased at J.G. Food Warehouse, Clearfield. Both Davis and Ireland said the store and its personnel “were great to work with and very helpful to us.”
Volunteers set up an assembly line in the VFW’s banquet room and as boxes were pushed down the table, they placed their foodstuffs inside. At the end the boxes were carried to another table where they were sealed shut and stacked.
A label on the outside of the box reads, “The Clearfield VFW has donated this food and packed boxes for its friends and neighbors who need help during this time of COVID-19.”
Ireland reported the volunteers who assisted with Saturday’s project were a representation of all three levels of the VFW’s tiers of membership.