The Clearfield Salvation Army announces some current and upcoming programs.
The Salvation Army is partnering with Clearfield Area School District to provide free lunch to youth, age 18 and younger and a literacy-related activity. Adults are able to purchase a meal at a cost of $3.
The church uses its mobile canteen to pick up meals and deliver them to two sites in Clearfield. Lunch will be at Lawrence Park Village at 11:15-11:45 a.m. a.m. and Edgewood Apartments from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Activities at Lunch and Literacy can include sharing a story, crafts or a book giveaway.
VBS will be held Aug. 12-16 from 10:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m., daily, at the church. It is open to children age 4-13. The theme is “Galaxy.” Children will be served lunch and a snack each day. There will also be Bible stories, singing, crafts and other activities.
The Salvation Army will again host Tools 4 School. Registered school-age children can visit Aug. 20 between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. to receive free school supplies. To register contact the Salvation Army at 765-4981.