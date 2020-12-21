The Presbyterian Church of Clearfield’s annual Christmas service will showcase a new musical group — a symphonic youth orchestra.
The service will be presented virtually as part of the church’s annual Christmas Eve service Thursday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and on the church’s Facebook page and YouTube on Friday, Dec. 25 at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Those watching will hear traditional carols, “Joy to the World” and “O’ Come All Ye Faithful” along with a blended version of “Silent Night” and “Away in the Manger” — titled “The Silent Manger.”
According to Mason Strouse, the church is currently closed to comply with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. All services are currently presented virtually. Services are also broadcast on the church’s website, www.clearfieldpresbyterian.org.
“Originally the services were supposed to be live and in-person, but COVID-19 changed the plans,” he explained.
According to orchestra Director Evan Forcey, developing an orchestra is something he has been thinking about doing for a while.
“I really enjoy composing music and classical music in general. I always thought I wanted to direct a professional orchestra or symphony,” he explained. Forcey said he and his best friend began discussing forming an orchestra last summer.
“I said what if I started one in Clearfield,” he said. At first, the two were amused; but then considered the idea more seriously.
Forcey said he began posting notices on his social media and local middle and high school students from Clearfield and Curwensville school districts began responding.
He said the orchestra has practiced in the church where the ample space allowed members to be socially distanced. He said musicians who don’t play woodwind instruments also wore masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Strouse said the young musicians’ show is very professional.
“They have been great to work with. They are very focused and very excited to perform. I believe this will really take off,” he noted.