DuBOIS — A Clearfield man who allegedly received a stolen vehicle and then fled from police waived his preliminary hearing last week before District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois.
On July 7, DuBois City Police charged Dwight David Woodyard, 35, of Clearfield, with receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, both felonies in the third degree; and misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, flight to avoid apprehension, accident involving damage attended vehicle, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and several summary traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Ford’s office.
Woodyard’s monetary bail was changed from $25,000, monetary, to $15,000, monetary. He remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were on patrol at 7:53 a.m. July 6 and saw a white-colored vehicle with one occupant sitting behind the Pulaski Club in the parking lot on Chestnut Street.
Because police has received information of possible drug activity in that lot, and because the business was closed at the time, the police turned around to watch the vehicle and its occupant for any possible activity, the affidavit said. As the police were traveling down Miners Alley to find a place to observe, the vehicle exited the parking lot onto Chestnut Street. As the police turned onto Chestnut, the vehicle already crossed over at West Washington Avenue driving at a high rate of speed.
According to the affidavit, the vehicle then turned right onto West Weber Avenue, failing to stop at a clearly posted stop sign and not using a proper turn signal. The vehicle continued traveling west on West Weber Avenue at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then turned right onto West Long Avenue, still at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then turned right onto West Long Avenue failing to stop at a clearly posted stop sign. The officer activated his emergency lights on the patrol unit and performed a traffic stop in front of 801 W. Long Ave. The driver did pull to the right hand curb and placed his vehicle into park.
The police ran the Ohio tag on the white 2017 Hyundai Elantra through Clearfield County Control. As the officer walked up to the rear of the vehicle, the driver placed the car into drive, drove up over the curb onto the sidewalk area and started to flee the traffic stop, the affidavit said.
As the vehicle re-entered the roadway, it struck an occupied silver-colored 2018 Ford F-150 and continued driving on West Long Avenue at a very high rate of speed, failing to stop at a clearly posted stop sign at the intersection of West Long Avenue and Ridge Street, according to the affidavit.
The driver continued to flee the police through numerous streets, hitting another vehicle and eventually the building at 123 N. Main St., the Nelson House, the affidavit said.
The driver, Woodyard, then allegedly exited the vehicle as it was still moving and ran toward North Main Street. As he continued to flee and was running down North Main Street, a man came out of a business and tried to cut him off in the intersection, according to the affidavit. The police officer was able to catch Woodyard in the rear of 29 N. Main St. and take him into custody.
After being taken into custody, Woodyard was taken to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw. As a result of an investigation, the police found that the vehicle Woodyard was driving was reportedly stolen from Ohio. The car was taken to the city police station and was inventoried. Multiple paraphernalia items were located and properly destroyed, as well as a small clear plastic baggie containing a white crystal-like substance which was properly destroyed, the affidavit said.
Formal arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 5 in the Annex Courtroom of the Clearfield County Courthouse.