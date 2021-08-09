REYNOLDSVILLE — A Clearfield man is facing felony charges for contracted work that he allegedly failed to adequately complete for a Reynoldsville resident.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Jarrod Lee Rees, 42, of Clearfield, including deceptive or fraudulent business practices –sale less than represented quantity, false statement to induce agreement for home improvement services and theft by deception –false impression, all third degree felonies.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim signed a contract with Rees in May to install a swimming pool at his home. Rees allegedly told the victim he would be swimming in the pool by August.
The contract allegedly required the victim to pay $15,000 at the signing of the contract. The victim provided police with a copy of the check he wrote to Rees, which was also shown to be cashed the next day.
Rees allegedly told the victim the materials for the pool were on backorder, but wouldn’t provide the victim with the company information of where they were ordered from. He also said he used the $15,000 for the swimming pool materials, according to the affidavit.
The victim attempted to contact Rees on July 8 and July 18 with no answer. He was able to speak to him on the phone on July 19, and reportedly requested a refund of his money.
On July 22, police contacted Rees on his cell phone after finding his business number disconnected. He told police he used the victim’s check for pool materials through SCP Distributors LLC, and that they were on backorder, according to the affidavit.
Police informed him the victim no longer wanted the materials, and wanted a refund. Rees allegedly said he didn’t have the $15,000 at the time, but would attempt to get the money to the victim as soon as possible.
Officers called SCP Distributors who confirmed Rees had placed an order for swimming pool materials that were on backorder, but he reportedly didn’t place the order until the second week of June. The victim then contacted SCP Distributors, and was told Rees did not provide payment for the materials, as customers don’t pay until they receive the materials, and that the order could be canceled, according to the affidavit.
Police made several attempts to contact Rees after this with no answer. They went to his residence and were told if they had any questions about the incident they were to contact Rees’ attorney. Police said the material order was canceled and that Rees was to refund the money to the victim.
According to the affidavit, the victim still did not have any contact from Rees by July 29 or receive any reimbursement.
Rees has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 29 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.