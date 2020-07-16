Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport Authority heard the project at the airport has wrapped up.
Manager Dick Shaffer on Wednesday reported the project is completed and reported he is happy with the results.
“I am thoroughly pleased with the job done at the airport.”
In May, following a review of offers submitted, the authority awarded a bid to Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. to rehabilitate, repair and seal cracks in the pavement on the airport’s taxiway, runway and apron. The company also repainted guiding marks on the pavement. The company had the low offer of bids accepted for the work with a proposal of $240,545.
Engineer Brian Wolfel of GAI Consultants Inc., DuBois, the project’s consulting engineer, reported there are still a few loose ends.
“The company needs to demobilize and a final inspection of the work has to be scheduled with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aviation.”
Wolfel said he expects the examination will take place within a few weeks.
The authority will pay five-percent of the total cost of the project with the federal Department of Transportation picking up 90 percent of the cost for the work and PennDOT’s Bureau of Aviation paying the remaining five-percent.