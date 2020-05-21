Members of Clearfield-Lawrence Airport Authority said at Wednesday’s meeting they have not received any of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds the Clearfield-Lawrence Airport was promised.
Last month U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D, released information stating the airport was among a list of 63 commonwealth airports designated to share $239 million in CARES funding provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.
Casey said, “Pennsylvania’s airports provide an essential service to travelers and stimulate our local economies. With a steep decline in travel and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our airports need help to continue operations and save employees’ jobs. I was proud to advocate for our commonwealth’s airports to receive funding from the CARES Act and I am pleased that the FAA plans to implement a streamlined grant process to expedite this funding for critical airport needs. I will continue to work to ensure that our workers and our airports receive the resources they need to manage through this pandemic.”
Airport Manager Richard Shaffer said the airport submitted an application requesting the $20,000 it was deemed eligible to receive.
“However we haven’t gotten any funds yet,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer said the airport plans to utilize the funding to reimburse essential costs associated with keeping the airport open.