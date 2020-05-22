The Clearfield Borough-Lawrence Township Airport Authority awarded a bid for its upcoming airport improvement project. The authority’s engineer said at Wednesday’s meeting, the decision is contingent on approval from the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aviation.
Engineer Brian Wolfel of GAI Consultants Inc., DuBois, the project’s consulting engineer, two bids were received for the work that includes rehabilitating, repairing and sealing cracks at the airport’s runway, taxiway and apron and repainting the guiding marks on the pavement. They were opened by the engineering firm on April 3.
The authority did not meet in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic so Wednesday was the first opportunity members had to approve a proposal.
Members approved the low offer from Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. The company’s bid was $240,545.
Wolfel told members once the bureau gives its authorization, work is expected to begin within 30 days.
The authority recently submitted two separate requests for funding for the work to the bureau. The apron and the runway was included in one proposal and the taxiway, marking and crack sealing in the other.
The authority will pay five-percent of the total cost of the project with the federal Department of Transportation picking up 90 percent of the cost for the work and PennDOT’s Bureau of Aviation paying the remaining five-percent.