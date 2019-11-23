Clearfield Borough-Lawrence Township Airport Authority authorized submitting applications requesting funding from the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aviation.
The authority is planning a project in 2020 to rehabilitate, repair and seal cracks on the runway, taxiway and apron at the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport and repaint the guiding marks on the pavement.
Brian Wolfel of GAI Consultants Inc., DuBois, told members Wednesday the design for the work has been completed. Tentative plans are advertise the project early next year with work to begin in late spring.
Wolfel said he would submit two separate requests for funding for the work toPennDOT’s Bureau of Aviation. The apron and the runway will be included in one proposal and the taxiway, marking and crack sealing will be included in the other.
Members approved proceeding with the applications. PennDOT’s Bureau of Aviation will formulate a grant offer for the authority.
The authority will pay 5 percent of the total cost of the project with the federal Department of Transportation picking up 90 percent of the cost for the work and the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aviation paying the remaining five-percent.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the authority granted permission to the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter No. 748 of Clearfield to use the airport’s terminal Saturday, Dec. 14 for its Christmas party.